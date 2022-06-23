Jamestown man given prison time for possession of child pornography

Travis Sanders, 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by 10 years supervised release.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Jamestown man has been given prison time for possession of child pornography.

Travis Sanders, 36, was given eight years in prison followed by 10 years supervised release for possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

The prosecutors stated that in 2017, Sanders possessed a laptop with 151 images of child pornography, including one image that depicted the sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler.

Investigators found on Sander's phone sexually explicit online contact between him and various victims, who were or appeared to be minors. Sander's admitted to lying to victims and saying he was a 15-year-old boy.