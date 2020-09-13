Jamestown man facing felony charges following larceny investigation

Troopers say Michael Barringer, 44, allegedly stole several pieces of valuable jewelry, cash and documents from a residence in Sherman.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Jamestown man is facing several felony charges following a larceny investigation in Chautauqua County.

On September 2, New York State Police responded to a residence in Sherman for a report of a larceny. Troopers say the investigation revealed that Michael Barringer, 44, allegedly stole several pieces of valuable jewelry, cash, and documents while at the residence.

Barringer was later located in Jamestown and allegedly attempted to flee troopers. Troopers say Barringer was taken into custody following a foot chase.

According to New York State Police, Barringer was in possession of the stolen items, a bag containing over 12 grams of methamphetamine, as well as bags containing over 14 grams of heroin.

Barringer has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, and resisting arrest.