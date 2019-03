JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday and now faces multiple charges after an alleged incident.

Matthew E. Ribbing, 42, was charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of operating without a license, having an open container in a motor vehicle and refusal of a pre-screen.

There was also family court warrant for failure to pay child support.

Ribbing will appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date.