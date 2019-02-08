BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Jamestown man is facing drug and weapons charges, according to the office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

Jacob Graham is charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. attorneys say Graham was arrested on May 7 after Jamestown Police officers spotted two baggies of methamphetamine in a vehicle, in which Graham was a passenger. Police found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in a book bag during a search of the vehicle that was later identified as stolen.

Graham, who is being held, faces a minimum of five years in prison, and up to life in prison and a $1 million fine.

