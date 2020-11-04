JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man is facing charges after pornographic images of minors were allegedly found on his computer.

Following a subsequent investigation, New York State Police arrested Misael Romero-Vasquez, 21, on Thursday. Troopers say a search warrant was issued with the assistance of Homeland Security.

Troopers say five pornographic images of minors were allegedly found on his computer.

Romero-Vasquez has been charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Romero-Vasquez was arrested, processed and released in Jamestown with appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in the city of Jamestown Court next month.

