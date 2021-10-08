Jamestown man charged in overdose death of one, serious injury to another

The US Attorney's office says James Brandow, 33, conspired with others to sell heroin and fentanyl.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grand jury has charged a Jamestown man in connection to the overdose death of one person and the serious injury of another.

A three-count indictment charges James Brandow, 33, with distribution of heroin and fentanyl causing death, distribution of heroin and fentanyl causing serious bodily injury and narcotics conspiracy.

Between July 2020 and June 2021, Brandow is accused of conspiring with others to sell heroin and fentanyl. On July 31, 2020, he allegedly sold heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of an individual identified only as K.T. and the serious bodily injury to an individual identified as B.F.