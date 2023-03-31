Jamestown man arrested on rape charge

Oludotun Adegoke, 36, has been charged with one count of rape in the third degree.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Lakewood man is behind bars after being arrested on rape charge.

The Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant in a Lakewood residence on Friday.

Police report that as part of an investigation Oludotun Adegoke, 36, was arrested. He was taken to Jamestown City Jail where he is being held pending arraignment.

Adegoke has been charged with one count of rape in the third degree.