Jamestown man arrested on assault charge after argument with neighbor

Joseph Brisson, Jr., 49, was arrested on Monday.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly threatened to punch and shoot at neighbors with a BB gun before he hit a third with a metal rod, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jamestown Police officers responded to an east side residence for an assault.

An investigation revealed that Joseph Brisson, Jr., 49, of Jamestown had threatened to shoot his neighbor and their vehicle with a BB gun after the two got into an argument.

Brisson then allegedly attempted to punch a second victim. According to police, Brisson then got a metal rod from his car and hit a third victim. The third person suffered injuries.