JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man is waiting to be arraigned after a pair of overnight break-ins in the city.

Police say a resident of a home on Wilson Place called them around 2 A.M. after hearing someone come into the house through the kitchen window. The resident confronted the man who then took off.

While officers were at that scene, they got a call to another home on the same street. In that case, the male intruder entered the house and exposed himself to that resident who then called police.

Jeffrey Buchanan, 29, was caught a short distance from the second home. He's charged with Burglary, Attempted Burglary and Public Lewdness.