x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jamestown man accused of throwing juice box at young girl's face

Jamestown Police say Tommy W. Hale, Jr. allegedly threw an unopened juice box at a four-year-old child, hitting her in the face.
Credit: alswart - stock.adobe.com

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man is facing charges for allegedly throwing a juice box at a child, causing an injury. 

Jamestown Police say Tommy W. Hale, Jr. allegedly threw an unopened juice box at a four-year-old girl, hitting her in the face. The child suffered minor injuries. 

It happened in front of two other children. 

Hale was later taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. He is charged with Assault in the 3rd degree, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Resisting Arrest. 

Hale is currently being held in the Jamestown City Jail, pending his arraignment. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Driver accused of hitting people in Niagara Falls turns herself in

Before You Leave, Check This Out