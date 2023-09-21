Jamestown man accused of throwing juice box at young girl's face

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man is facing charges for allegedly throwing a juice box at a child, causing an injury.
Jamestown Police say Tommy W. Hale, Jr. allegedly threw an unopened juice box at a four-year-old girl, hitting her in the face. The child suffered minor injuries.
It happened in front of two other children.
Hale was later taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. He is charged with Assault in the 3rd degree, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Resisting Arrest.
Hale is currently being held in the Jamestown City Jail, pending his arraignment.