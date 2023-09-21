Jamestown man accused of throwing juice box at young girl's face

Jamestown Police say Tommy W. Hale, Jr. allegedly threw an unopened juice box at a four-year-old child, hitting her in the face.

Jamestown Police say Tommy W. Hale, Jr. allegedly threw an unopened juice box at a four-year-old girl, hitting her in the face. The child suffered minor injuries.

It happened in front of two other children.

Hale was later taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. He is charged with Assault in the 3rd degree, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Resisting Arrest.