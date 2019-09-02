JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police say a man has been arrested and is accused of setting a house on fire while there was someone inside late Friday night.

When authorities arrived to the scene on Weeks Street, the lower half of the structure was fully engulfed in flames. A man who was upstairs at the time escaped but was seriously burned.

Danny Phanco, 49, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second degree arson, criminal mischief in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

The victim's condition is not known at this time. He was transported to UPMC Chautauqua and later transferred to ECMC where he is being treated.

The fire is still under investigation and additional charges are expected.