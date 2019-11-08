JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man faces a list of charges after he allegedly held a woman at knife-point during a hostage situation Saturday morning.

Jamestown Police charged Peter D. Rosado, 37, with unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, menacing, obstructing government business, assault, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment.

Jamestown Police say they reported to a residence on West 8th Street at 9:09 a.m. and found Rosado holding a woman hostage with a knife. After negotiating, police then took Rosado into custody; however, police say an officer received several cuts to the hand from Rosado's knife while taking him into custody.

Rosado is being held at the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.

