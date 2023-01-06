Jamestown woman arrested and charged in domestic incident

Amber Garofalo, 22, was arrested after officers were dispatched for a domestic dispute.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown woman has been arrested following a domestic dispute on charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Thursday night, Jamestown Police officers responded to a residence on the south side of the city for a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on scene, they arrested Amber Garofalo, 22.

Garofalo is accused of leaving bite marks on a victim, attempting to choke him, threatening him with a knife and kicking a stroller towards a child.