GREENE CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A 21-year-old woman was arrested in Greene County, Ind. on May 25 after Indiana State Police said she was found to be driving 31 MPH over the speed limit and her blood alcohol content tested twice over the legal limit.

Brittany L. Busko of South Bend, Ind. is facing charges of operating while intoxicated with a BAC of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

Trooper Richard Klun saw Busko’s black Chrysler traveling southbound on I-69 at the 93.5 mm at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. ISP said Klun activated his radar to verify the vehicle’s speed and it was found to be 101 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.

Klun was able to catch up to the vehicle and then conducted a traffic stop near the 88 mm. Klun could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Busko, ISP said. Multiple field sobriety tests were conducted, in which ISP said she failed.

Busko was then taken to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department where she volunteered to submit to a certified breath test. That test revealed her BAC was .18 percent, which is twice over the state’s legal limit.

She is being held at the Greene County Jail.

