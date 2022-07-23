Investigators: Attacker 'did not know who' Lee Zeldin was

David Jakubonis, 43, appeared in court Saturday in Rochester to face a count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of attacking New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a recent campaign rally told investigators he had been drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Saturday.

David Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport appeared in court Saturday in Rochester to face a count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

He is being held pending a detention hearing at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Jakubonis was arraigned on Friday on a separate state charge of attempted assault in the second degree and then released, a Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The federal criminal complaint alleges Jakubonis, who is an Iraq War veteran, told investigators he had been drinking whiskey on Thursday and went onstage as Zeldin addressed a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the Town of Perinton to ask the speaker if he was disrespecting veterans.

Jakubonis said he “did not know who the speaker was or that the speaker was a political person,” according to the complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Rochester. The complaint added that when Jakubonis watched video of Thursday evening's incident he told investigators he “must have checked out.”