NEW YORK, NY - After former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara launched the Buffalo Billion probe, which resulted in indictments against state officials and several upstate developers, he cited the reporting of our news partners at Investigative Post as the impetus for his investigation.

And now, at the ongoing trial of those charged, that reporting which also appeared on WGRZ-TV has come into focus during testimony at the trial, which began earlier this month and is expected to last until mid-July.

While news articles are generally considered hearsay and not admissible as evidence at trials, portions of Investigative Post founder Jim Heaney’s extensive reporting were successfully introduced by prosecutors to establish Alain Kaloyeros’ “frame of mind”, during the period when it was alleged that he conspired to rig bids tied to state funded projects, and then attempted to thwart information surrounding the projects from being made public.

Dr. K.

Kaloyeros, the former CEO of SUNY Poly, and the central defendant in the corruption trial, was handpicked by Governor Andrew Cuomo to oversee his initiative to build high tech factories in upstate New York.

“Initially, Kaloyeros was very charming and cooperative…always took my phone calls…always responded to the e-mails,” Heaney recalled.

However, according to Heaney that changed when Investigative Post started asking questions related to how it seemed that the bid to build Cuomo's signature project at Riverbend in South Buffalo, appeared to have been tailored in a fashion which would ensure the work would go LP Ciminelli, a company lead by Louis Ciminelli, who had become a major Cuomo campaign donor.

Ciminelli is a co-defendant at the trial, and the questions raised by Heaney through his reporting are at the crux of the case being presented by prosecutors at the federal courthouse in Manhattan.

“Once I started asking pointed questions about the selection process, he (Kaloyeros) just completely cut me off …and he sent me this really bizarre e-mail in which he basically says, ‘I haven't been responding to you because I don't negotiate with terrorists’," Heaney said.

"I got the biggest run around as a journalist I ever gotten in my life," said Heaney, as he recalled how his requests for information and the release of public documents under the Freedom of Information Law were being rebuffed at every turn.

Our "BFF"

Testimony from Kaloyeros’ former press aide David Doyle indicated that behind the scenes, Kaloyeros and admitted co-conspirator Todd Howe, a Cuomo confidant who the administration is alleged to have had placed on Kaloyeros' payroll at $25,000 a month, were referring to Heaney in e-mails as: "a lying expletive", “an a***ole”, and mockingly as their “BFF”.

“I'll take it as a compliment I guess," Heaney said. “The Cuomo people don't like our coverage because we keep exposing a reality that's contrary to the press releases they put out, which frankly the media just picks up runs with. We are the truth tellers, and they don't like that.”

Doyle also testified how Kaloyeros ordered him to produce press releases and op-ed pieces, which ran contrary to Heaney's reporting, and to shop them to other media outlets, which they viewed as more friendly.

On the stand, Doyle referred to one of them as “a sort of set the record straight media release."

The releases spun claims that Kaloyeros was not under investigation (when in truth he was) and that his agency obeyed all state procurement procedures, even though it was not obligated to. Moreover, they tried to portray Heaney’s reporting as “inaccurate” and “irresponsible”.

“They were successful in planting that story elsewhere…and the falsehoods they were trying to plant elsewhere were just that. Falsehoods,” Heaney said.

Hit Him Where It Hurts

The Investigative Post is a not-for-profit news organization, which is dependent on donors for funding rather than through advertising or subscriptions.

So, perhaps most chilling according to Doyle's testimony, was a plan set in place to start leaning on those donors.

“There was an effort made by people that Todd (Howe) knew that had donated to Investigative Post in the past ...to get them to stop doing that," Doyle testified.

The government produced an e-mail from Howe on the topic, which read in part "all I can say is 'payback’ is a bitch."

“I don't find that testimony surprising. I’ve been aware of previous efforts by the Cuomo administration to approach donors and encourage them from supporting us," Heaney said.

“What came out in court is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of kind of dirty tricks and other inappropriate behavior on the part of public officials to try to suppress the truth about out how they spent $750 million in taxpayer’s money…and in the process they’ve have put themselves in a position where some of their people are now on trial for corruption," Heaney said.

Doyle's testimony also buttressed allegations by prosecutors that the defendants took steps to cover their tracks by trying to delete incriminating e-mails and by corresponding through Wikr, an app that immediately deletes text messages, which they were worried might be obtained by Heaney or other reporters under the Freedom of Information Law.

© 2018 WGRZ