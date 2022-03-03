Investigation following Wyoming County traffic stop leads to indictment of 2 Buffalo residents

The two occupants of the car face multiple charges for allegedly possessing stolen credit cards and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefit cards.

COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two Buffalo residents have been indicted following an investigation after a traffic stop conducted in the Town of Covington in August 2021.

Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle on State Route 63 for a traffic infraction when the deputies allegedly discovered that neither Damone Hennings, nor passenger Analyse Spencer, had a valid New York State driver's license.

Hennings was taken into custody for driving with a suspended licence and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Deputies report that they found 11 vacuum sealed packages of cannabis, each weighing 1 pound. Deputies also say a stolen wallet with multiple stolen credit cards was also found, along with an additional wallet containing eight New York State Unemployment Benefit Cards, all with different names on them.

An investigation discovered that the benefit cards were allegedly fraudulently applied for and obtained during the COVID-19 relief period.

Both Hennings and Spencer were arrested on the day of the traffic stop and were both charged with criminal possession of cannabis in the first degree. Hennings was also given related vehicle and traffic charges.

Hennings was found to have multiple felony convictions out of the State of Georgia and following an arraignment, Hennings was held without bail. Spencer was released on her own recognizance and Hennings later posted $5,000 bail in Wyoming County Court.

The two were arraigned in Wyoming County Court on Feb. 24.

Hennings was arraigned on criminal possession of cannabis in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, eight counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information in the third degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

Spencer was arraigned on criminal possession of cannabis in the first degree, two counts criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and eight counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information in the third degree.