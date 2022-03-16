Inmate sentenced for attacking correctional officer

Jessie Engles, 36, was sentenced Wednesday as a persistent violent felony offender.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate was sentenced Wednesday morning to an indeterminate sentence of 16 years to life in prison for violently attacking a state correctional officer back in 2017.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Jessie Engles, 36, was incarcerated at the Attica Correctional Facility and was receiving medical treatment at ECMC on June 25, 2017, when he hit a correctional officer in the head with a medical monitor.

In result of the attack, the correctional officer fell to the ground and sustained serious physical injuries to his head, hip and right arm. The District Attorney's Office says the correctional officer continues to undergo treatment.

Following a two-day bench trial, Engles was found guilty back in August of 2021 of one count of assault on a peace officer, police officer, fireman or emergency services professional (a class C violent felony), and one count of assault in the second degree (a class D violent felony).

“I hope that the victim in this case feels that justice has been served by this defendant being convicted and potentially spending the rest of his life in prison for this violent crime. My office will continue to prosecute any inmate who attacks a correctional officer to the fullest extent of the law,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Engles was sentenced Wednesday as a persistent violent felony offender.