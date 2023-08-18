x
Inmate pleads guilty to throwing urine at corrections officer

An already incarcerated inmate plead guilty on Wednesday to felony charges for throwing urine at corrections officer.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

COLLINS, N.Y. — An inmate at the Collins Correctional Facility has pleaded guilty to throwing his urine on a corrections officer. 

Calvin Pietri, 29, admitted he threw the liquid at the officer when he was collecting trays from inmates' cells. The liquid was tested after the incident, and came back as urine. 

As a precaution, the officer went to get medical treatment afterwards. 

Pietri will return to court for sentencing on Tuesday, October 24, and will be sentenced as a second felony offender. He has been transported to Mid-state Correctional Facility since the incident, and remains in jail for prior crimes.

“Any crime committed by an inmate against a correction officer or jail deputy will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty, as charged, for this offense,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Pietri could face up to four years in prison for this crime. 

