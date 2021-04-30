Inmate on the run after escaping from custody south of Atlanta

A similar situation occurred just yesterday.

An inmate who was being transported from California to Georgia is on the run after escaping the authorities who had him in custody at a Clayton County QuikTrip.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office identified the inmate early Friday as Devonte Detuan Ross. He was being transported by a private security company to another prison in Jackson, Ga., from Fresno, Calif.

He escaped after those who picked him up at the airport in Atlanta went to a QT on Riverdale Rd. to get something to eat.

He was said to have escaped by jumping out of the car they were using and running away. How he was able to do so was not immediately clear.

Clayton County Sheriff's deputies are currently aiding in the search. The sheriff's office said he was being transported to a state prison in Georgia to serve time for burglary and trafficking narcotics convictions.

"Ross should still be cuffed in the front with waist chains if he has not found a way to release them. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with a orange stripes," the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said. "Ross is very familiar with this area and may have friends in this area. Sheriff Victor Hill is issuing a warning that anyone aiding Ross will go to prison with him.

HAPPENING NOW— According to @ClaytonCountySO, deputies from Fresno, CA, were transporting an inmate to prison in Jackson when they stopped at this QT along Riverdale Rd. The inmate hopped out, prompting a search.



I’m following the latest NOW on #MorningRushATL @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/apiNba5OqE — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) April 30, 2021

It comes a day after a murder suspect escaped the custody of Arizona deputies, who were taking him back to the Phoenix area, at the Atlanta airport.