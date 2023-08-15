Inmate spits toilet water on officer at Niagara County

The Niagara County Sheriff announced the arrest of an inmate who was charged with Aggravated Harassment of an employee.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 37-year old man who was being held at the Niagara County Jail has been further charged on Tuesday following an incident involving an an employee.

The inmate, David C. Killian II, had been incarcerated on previous charges. During an incident that occurred on August 14, where he had to be secured by members of the Corrections Emergency Response Team, Killian spit toilet water onto an officer's face.

He didn't stop though, and several minutes later did the same thing to another officer that came by to check on him. He spit water into the second officer's eyes, mouth, and nose.

Killian has been charged with one count of Aggravated Harassment of an Employee by an Inmate (E-Felony) and one count of Harassment 2nd (Violation). He awaits a follow up date to arraign these charges in the Town of Lockport Court.