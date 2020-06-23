Indictment links former DEC special agent, Buffalo teacher

A new superseding indictment has been filed linking former special agent Joseph Bongiovanni and Buffalo high school teacher Michael Masecchia.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new superseding indictment has been filed linking a former special agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in Buffalo and a Buffalo high school teacher.

Former special agent Joseph Bongiovanni is accused of using his position to shield his drug dealing friends, and was arraigned on bribery charges back in November. Meanwhile, Michael Masecchia, a Buffalo high school teacher, was arrested in August after investigators found homemade explosives, guns and drugs during a search of his home in Williamsville.

According to the indictment, Masecchia has allegedly been involved in the possession with intent to distribute, and distribution, of controlled substances for over 20 years. The indictment goes on to say that Masecchia has been the target of several DEA cases during Bongiovanni's tenure, but was never arrested or charged in any DEA cases or investigations.

The superseding indictment states that beginning in or around 2008 and continuing until about August 2019 Masecchia and Bongiovanni knowingly and willingly conspired to defraud the DEA, offer a thing of value to a public official with intent to induce a public official to act in violation of their lawful duty, and to seek, receive and agree to accept a thing of value personally in return for violating official duty.

It is alleged that Masecchia paid Bongiovanni $250,000 in bribes between 2008 and 2017.

The superseding indictment also says Bongiovanni and Masecchia allegedly conspired to possess with intent to distribute, and distribute, 1,000 kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing marijuana and cocaine.

Buffalo Public Schools issued a statement in August saying Masecchia, "has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal process."