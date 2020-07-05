BUFFALO, N.Y. — Independent Health is warning people about a phone scam that is targeting people during the pandemic.

The health care provider says people have been getting calls claiming to be from either The Pharmacy Network or Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Those callers then attempt to get your personal information while offering you over-the-counter medical supplies.

Independent Health says these calls are not coming from the company and are fraudulent.

If you receive a call asking for your personal information, you're urged to hang up immediately.

