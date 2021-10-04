Ice skating instructor pleads guilty to felony count of grand larceny

The 42-year-old Lima man admitted that he stole nearly $99,000 from a client during a one-year period, starting on December 1, 2018.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lima man who worked as an ice skating instructor pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Vincent Van Vliet, 42, made the plea before State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour on Friday afternoon.

The Amherst Police Department helped with the investigation.

Van Vliet admitted that he stole $98,958 from a client during a one-year period, starting on December 1, 2018. He said he deposited his client's checking through mobile banking, before making "additional unauthorized mobile deposits into his bank account," according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Van Vliet agreed to pay full restitution, as part of his plea agreement.