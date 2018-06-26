BUFFALO, NY - Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday it arrested three illegal immigrants in Western New York this past week - as part of an operation that caught 40 across the state.

They say about a third of those 40 had criminal convictions or charges, but did not say whether that included any of the three arrested in Erie County.

ICE says some of the individuals arrested had convictions for serious offenses such as sexual assault, neglect of a child, illegal re-entry into the United States, statutory rape, and more.

“I commend the brave men and women of ICE who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe in the State of New York,” said Thomas Feeley, field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Buffalo. “ICE will continue to ensure that New York state will never be a safe haven for criminal aliens.”

