CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police say a suspicious death on Raymond Avenue Monday is now a homicide investigation.

Police were called to the scene, off William Street near the Thruway, shortly before 4 a.m. When they got there they found the body of a 34-year-old Tetiana Bruks.

Detectives say they are looking for the victim's husband, 34-year-old Yuriy Bruks, for questioning. A warrant has been issued charging him with second degree murder. Police say he is considered dangerous.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo has offered a $2,500 reward for any information leading to Bruks' arrest. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at (716) 867-6161 or through the free Crime Stoppers app. Anyone with information about Bruks' whereabouts is also asked to call the Cheektowaga Police Department at (716) 686-3505.

DMV photo