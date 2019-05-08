CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police say a suspicious death on Raymond Ave. Monday is now a homicide investigation.

Police were called to the scene, off William St. near the Thruway, shortly before 4 A.M. When they got there they found the body of a 34-year-old woman.

Detectives say they are looking for the victim's husband, 34-year-old Yuriy Bruks, for questioning. Police say he is considered dangerous. If you see him or know where he might be, you're asked to call Cheektowaga Police at 686-3505.

DMV photo

The woman's name has still not been released and police have not said how she died.