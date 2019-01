MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County hunter who admitted to accidentally shooting and killing his neighbor was sentenced Monday.

Thomas Jadlowski was sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Jadlowski was charged in November of 2017 after he shot and killed 43-year-old Rose Jafarjian Billquist in the town of Sherman. Jadlowski said he misidentified her as a deer.

He pleaded guilty last year.

MORE: Family and friends thankful for the memories of Rosie Billquist