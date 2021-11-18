Man in stable condition after Hopkins Street shooting on Wednesday

Buffalo Police say officers responded to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on the 600 block of Hopkins Street. The man was shot multiple times in a leg.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 52-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday night in South Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say officers responded to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on the 600 block of Hopkins Street. The man was shot multiple times in a leg, according to police.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.