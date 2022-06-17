Home caregiver sentenced for stealing from elderly client in Amherst

Brigid Buseman, 31, of Clarence was sentenced to five years probation and also ordered to participate in a drug treatment program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Clarence woman on Friday was sentenced for stealing from an elderly client while she was a home caregiver.

Brigid Buseman, also known as Brigid McKirchy, of Clarence was given five years of probation and ordered to participate in a drug treatment program.

In March, the 31-year-old Buseman pleaded guilty to stealing from the elderly client she was caring for.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Buseman falsified personal checks that she obtained for payment from a 94-year-old Amherst client between February and September of 2019. A comparison between timecards and cashed checks showed that she fraudulently obtained $35,300 in excess payments from the victim.