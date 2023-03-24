High ranking court official lacked credentials when arrested in UB men's locker room

Police arrested a Western New York 8th district court officer for loitering in the men's locker room at Alumni Arena.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A high-ranking Western New York court officer will appear in Amherst Town Court next month on charges of loitering.

8th Judicial District Court Executive Andrew Isenberg was arrested on March 4 for loitering in the men’s locker room of the University at Buffalo’s Alumni Arena without “having any reason or relationship involving custody of or responsibility for a pupil or student, or any other specific legitimate reason for being there,” according to a Town of Amherst charging document.

Another individual, who is 25 years old, was arrested and charged with public lewdness.

Isenberg’s lawyer Sunil Bakshi tells 2 On Your Side, “My client Andrew Isenberg has not been charged with any criminal offense and had a legitimate reason to be on the campus of his alma mater.”

University officials say the arrests were made at the same time, but that Isenberg and the other individual were arrested for separate reasons.

A SUNY Buffalo police report states that officers were called to the UB Alumni Arena on a report that an individual “was seen masturbating in the shower.”

A UB student identified the 25-year-old individual to the police, who was questioned about the alleged lewd behavior and later charged. The report says the UB student also pointed toward Isenberg “and stated he is not supposed to be there and does not have a pass.”

Isenberg told police he regularly comes to Alumni Arena to shower and relax. “Isenberg was telling me that he was a University at Buffalo alum, and he’s been coming to Alumni men’s locker room to shower and get away from the stress at home,” the SUNY police report states.

UB’s website shows that anyone who is a member of the community can purchase membership passes to use the facilities. But, university officials confirmed that neither Isenberg nor the individual arrested for lewd behavior had membership credentials.

2 On Your Side has contacted Isenberg and the other individual for comment, but they have not responded.

Officials with New York’s 8th Judicial District confirm Isenberg is on unpaid leave from his position with the court.