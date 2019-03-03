LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for help as it attempts to identify a person involved with a robbery on Saturday night.

The robbery happened at about 7:37 p.m. at Matty's Food Mart on Forest Parkway in the town of Wheatfield.

The person is described as a white male, believed to be middle-aged, about 5'10" with a medium build. He wore a black ski mask, a black Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person is asked to contact Investigator Marc Reele at (716) 438-3342.