Help needed for Buffalo children who lost their mother in a shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A deadly shooting over the weekend in Buffalo has left three young children without their mother.

They're getting help from the community, but they could use more help.

The group called "Buffalo FATHERS" put out a call Monday for support to help the children of Rayshionna Jefferson, who was killed in a shooting on Saturday.

One of the group's members, who already has three kids of her own, has taken in those children. She's hoping people will come forward to help them with clothes for Jefferson's kids and gift cards for other supplies.

"I am at a loss for this tragic loss," says Lashelle Roberson, who is taking care of the children right now. "I never in a million years thought that this would happen. But I just hope and pray that our community will be able to come together at a time like this and show love to these young babies who are now motherless."

If you have donations, you can drop off clothes, non-perishable food, gift cards, or anything else that may help, at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Complex at Dodge and Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo any weekday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.