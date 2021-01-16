x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Hell to pay: Arson shakes Church of Satan community in Poughkeepsie

One member of the church likens the arson to a terrorist attack and says there will 'be hell to pay.'
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Members of the Church of Satan are grieving the destruction of a historic “Halloween House” that authorities say was set ablaze this week by an arsonist.

New York's Poughkeepsie Journal reports the historic home served as an Addams Family-style hub for local adherents of the religion.

One member of the church likens the arson to a terrorist attack and says there will “be hell to pay.”

Police say surveillance footage shows a man walking up to the house early Thursday with two gas cans, splashing liquid on the porch and igniting it.

Two people escaped unharmed.

Related Articles