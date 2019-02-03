NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A handyman convicted of murdering his former employer in New Jersey with a hammer, wrench and screwdriver has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

NJ.com reports that 40-year-old Nestor Lopez was sentenced Friday in Essex County. Prosecutors called it effectively a life term, noting that he must serve 42½ years before being eligible for parole.

The Bronx, New York resident was convicted of murder, evidence-tampering and weapons offenses in the November 2015 bludgeoning death of 64-year-old Charles Jeffrey in his Newark home.

Prosecutors said the victim and his wife had fired Lopez shortly before the murder because jewelry had gone missing from their home.

Lopez asserted that he acted in self-defense, but authorities said he showered in the victim’s home, changed clothes and threw out evidence.