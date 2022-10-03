Hamburg woman accused of stealing money from youth hockey team

Colleen Wheeler, 43, was arraigned Friday in Hamburg Town Court on one count of Grand Larceny in the third degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg woman is accused of stealing money from a youth hockey team.

Colleen Wheeler, 43, was arraigned Friday in Hamburg Town Court on one count of grand larceny in the third degree.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Wheeler, while working as a manager of the Hamburg Hawks youth hockey team, allegedly stole $6,000 from the organization. It's alleged she stole the money between April 2019 and March 2022 by making unauthorized transactions from the team's bank account. Wheeler also allegedly failed to pay her own child's team fees.