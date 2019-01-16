HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened early Wednesday morning at a residence on Loring Avenue.

Police say dispatch received a call from a male who identified himself as, "Kevin," who told dispatch that he had shot his girlfriend and he is going to shoot himself.

Officers attempted to make contact with the male upon arrival, they then heard a single gunshot.

Officers say that is when they entered the residence, they found a female victim lying on the kitchen floor and the male in a bedroom deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The female was declared dead at the scene.

Kevin Kopper, 31, has been identified as the shooter and the female victim as been identified as Danielle Morse, 25. Neighbors say the couple had only been living in the home for 3 months.

The incident is currently under investigation pending an autopsy by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.