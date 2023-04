A 69-year-old woman was killed after being hit on Tuesday.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Town of Hamburg Police are investigating a fatal accident that occured on Lake Avenue on Tuesday, April 4.

Police responded to an accident involving a pedestrian and one vehicle around 8:40 p.m in front of Our Mother of Good Counsel Apartments.

The pedestrian, a 69-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.