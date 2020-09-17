Hamburg Police have possible identification for suspect who assaulted an officer

Police are attempting to locate Joel Anzalone, 49.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A possible identification has been made on the suspect who assaulted Hamburg Detectives.

A “Be On the Lookout” was issued to police agencies in Western New York after the incident which occurred outside the Kohl's Department Store on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo early Wednesday afternoon

Hamburg Police say a car was stolen from the McKinley Plaza on Tuesday in Hamburg. While investigating the theft on Wednesday, Detectives Vince Pupo and Scott Fraser went to the Kohl's store on Delaware Avenue to obtain video of the suspect attempting to use a credit card that was in the stolen car.

Authorities say it is possible that Anzalone sustained injuries to his face during the struggle.

While trying to extricate himself from the moving stolen car, it was determined that Detective Pupo’s belt broke and that his weapon and holster were missing after he was ejected. The weapon was not located at the scene so it is possible that Anzalone is armed.