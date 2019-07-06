HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg police captain who's facing charges in connection with a domestic incident is expected to retire from the police department on Monday.

Captain Christopher Monaco, 42, is charged with obstruction.

The 22-year veteran of the Hamburg Police Department was arrested on Mother's Day.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, it was on Saturday, May 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. when Town of Hamburg Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Monaco's home on Bender Court after receiving a 911 hang-up call.

When police arrived at the house, Monaco attempted to prevent the officers from conducting their investigation by ordering his wife to not provide a statement.

He was suspended without pay.

Monday's town board meeting minutes include an item of accepting his retirement.