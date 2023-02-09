Hamburg man in serious condition after North Buffalo shooting

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Thursday on the first block of Botsford Place, which is north of Hertel Avenue and between Delaware and Elmwood avenues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man is in serious condition after he was shot Thursday morning in the City of Buffalo.

The person who was shot, a 40-year-old man from Hamburg, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. He is listed in serious condition, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or any other shooting in Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.