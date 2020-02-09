Hamburg man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Robert Chaplin, 60, coerced a minor to engage in "sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions."

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A hamburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday to production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Robert Chaplin, 60, coerced a minor to engage in "sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions" between February 13, 2016 and October 2, 2017.

The minor was in the care of Chaplin in February 2016 when he took photographs of the victim getting out of a shower and then posing in a bedroom. The U.S. Attorney's Office further states that Chaplin engaged in sexual contact with the victim on several occasions between 2012 and 2017.