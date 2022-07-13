Hamburg man indicted for allegedly killing his sister and attempting to kill his mom

According to the news release, Michael A. Osuch, 64, from Hamburg allegedly killed his sister and tried to kill his mother.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that a man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, and one count of Assault in the First Degree.

The DA's office said on Sunday, May 8, 2022, just before 5 p.m., Osuch allegedly assaulted his mother inside their home on Bristol Road. He reportedly hit his mother, 91, in the head and body with an object. The mother then ran out of the house to escape the attack and call out for help. She suffered various serious physical injuries including a laceration to her head and a fractured skull.

Osuch is also suspected of causing 72-year-old Christine T. Osuch's death. Christine was his sister.

The DA's office said when Christine saw her mother bleeding, she went inside of the home to get a towel to help her mom and was allegedly attacked by Osuch.

Christine suffered serious physical injuries, including a large cut to her head, a fractured skull, and a brain bleed, according to the news release. She was taken to ECMC where she later died on May 23, 2022.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Osuch was initially arraigned on two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felonies) on May 9, 2022. He was held without bail pending the results of a forensic examination. He was deemed competent to proceed, the DA's office said.

Osuch is set to return on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. He is being held without bail.