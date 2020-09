A Hamburg man has been arrested after allegedly making unwanted calls and sending threatening text messages 'dozens of times per day' to a person in Falconer.

Peter Cambio, 33, was arrested for aggravated harassment in the second degree on Thursday by State Police out of Jamestown.

State Police say the recipient of the messages and calls had been receiving them since December of 2019.