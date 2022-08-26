Hamburg man arraigned on various charges including rape, unlawful imprisonment

Scott Saracina, 62, was arraigned on charges for allegedly abducting, threatening and forcibly raping a woman.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — On Friday, a Hamburg man was arraigned for allegedly raping, abducting, and imprisoning a woman.

Scott Saracina, 62, was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court on the following charges:

One count of rape in the first degree (class “B” violent felony)

One count of kidnapping in the second degree (class “B” violent felony)

One count of unlawful imprisonment in the first Degree (class “E” felony)

One count of assault in the third degree (class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree (class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of harassment in the second degree (violation)

Saracina is accused of forcibly grabbing the victim's purse while she was in his car during an incident on Aug. 23. This broke her strap, and he is said to have taken her phone and become verbally abusive, according to officials.

Saracina allegedly bit the victim's finger when she tried to take her phone back. Additionally he is accused of pulling her head backward by her hair while making threats, according to officials.

Prosecutors further allege that Saracina then drove the victim to her home in Chautauqua County and then forced her back into his vehicle and abducted her. It is said Saracina took her to his apartment on South Park Avenue in the Town of Hamburg, where he allegedly forced her in while he was still in possession of her purse and cell phone.

Since Saracina is said to have been in possession of her phone, the victim was not able to call for help.

Prosecutors allege that Saracina then forcibly raped the woman in his bedroom and continued to prevent her from leaving. He is said to have threatened her throughout the incident.

Later, the victim was allowed to leave, and she proceeded to report the crime and underwent a rape kit.

Saracina is scheduled to return to court for a felony hearing on Aug. 30. He is being held without bail.

If convicted, Saracina faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Saracina also faces misdemeanor charges in a separate case involving an ex-girlfriend. He was accused of harassing the victim through texts, phone calls and by showing up to her house unannounced in February of this year, according to prosecutors.

A temporary order of protection was issued on her behalf, but prosecutors allege that Saracina repeatedly attempted to contact the victim, knowingly violating the order of protection.