Hamburg doctor sentenced for importing heroin and cocaine

Dr. Torin Finver, 55, was sentenced in Federal Court on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg doctor was sentenced to time served for importing a controlled substance.

According to the US Attorney's office, Customs and Border Protection officers investigated a package from Germany at a Chicago post office addressed to T. Finver in Hamburg.

Investigators say the sender's information was fake and the package tested positive for cocaine.

Two more packages, this time from California, addressed to Finver were located by US Postal Inspectors in Rochester. One of those packages tested positive for heroin, the other positive for cocaine.

In December 2018, postal inspectors found a fourth package addressed to T. Finver. Agents with the Homeland Security Investigations arraigned for a controlled delivery of the parcel.

According to the report, "after knocking on the front door, the Postal Inspector encountered the defendant and handed over the parcel and the mail. Finver was arrested at the scene."