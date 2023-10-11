US Customs and Border Patrol seize hair dryers at the Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo seized hair dryers on behalf of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
CBP officers seized 65 hair dryers. According to the CPSC, the hair dryers did not have "integral immersion protection", which is required for the "Standard for Safety for Household Electric Personal Grooming Appliances."
The total retail price of the hair dryers is $19,500.
“Part of our CBP mission includes protecting consumers from both counterfeit goods and goods with safety violations,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone in a press release.
If you are aware of any illegal, counterfeit products that are being imported to the United States, you can submit an E-Allegation. You can also report any potential unsafe products to the CPSC here.