US Customs and Border Patrol seize hair dryers at the Peace Bridge

The CBP and CPSC seized 65 hairdryers that have been declared unsafe.

CBP officers seized 65 hair dryers. According to the CPSC, the hair dryers did not have "integral immersion protection", which is required for the "Standard for Safety for Household Electric Personal Grooming Appliances."

The total retail price of the hair dryers is $19,500.

“Part of our CBP mission includes protecting consumers from both counterfeit goods and goods with safety violations,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone in a press release.

