Gunman pleads guilty to injuring 2 people in Allentown shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to injuring two people in an Allentown shooting last year.

Jose Castillo, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to attempted assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (both class “C” violent felonies), and assault in the second degree (a class “D” violent felony).

Prosecutors say around 2 a.m. on July 8, 2021, Castillo fired multiple shots from an illegal handgun at two men as the victims were walking eastbound on Allen Street near Irving Place.

Castillo is said to have rode away from the scene of the crime on a bicycle.

One victim suffered multiple injuries that required him to remain hospitalized at ECMC. The other victim was treated and released.

Investigators found Castillo in possession of an illegal gun when he was arrested at an apartment on Schiller Street a few days later.

Castillo faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced as a second violent felony offender on Friday, August 12, 2022.