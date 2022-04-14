Gun charges dropped against woman accused of driving a car through a line of police officers in 2020

The US Attorney's office confirms that US District Judge Richard Arcara dismissed the federal weapons charge against Deyanna Davis, but didn't say why.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The woman accused of driving a car through a line of police officers during protests in Buffalo almost two years ago has had one of the charges against her dropped.

The US Attorney's office confirms that US District Judge Richard Arcara dismissed the federal weapons charge against Deyanna Davis, but didn't say why.

She's still facing assault charges in Erie County for allegedly hitting the officers with the car in June of 2020 on Bailey Avenue and seriously hurting a state trooper.

Ron Ensminger, who was run over, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs. Ensminger filed a complaint against the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department, and Deyanna Davis back in September.