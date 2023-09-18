Wilson man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges

A Wilson man has pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges.

WILSON, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Wilson man pleaded guilty to gun and drug-related charges on Monday.

Kevin S. Wise Jr. a 33-year-old man from Wilson was seen in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, being a user of a controlled substance in possession of a fireman. His charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Wise had been caught for these charges on Sept. 6, 2020, when officers were conducting a traffic stop for a domestic complaint that was made for two counts of Aggravated Harassment.

After the officers conducted a search at the home with a warrant, investigators recovered 23 firearms,18,446 rounds of ammunition, firearms parts, approximately 374 grams of marijuana, a quantity of MDA, psilocybin mushrooms, two digital scales, and $2,717 in U.S. currency.

Officers also found 11 marijuana plants in the backyard, and multiple trail cameras positioned throughout the backyard. Wise had admitted that at the time of his possession of the firearms, he was an unlawful user of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Following all of this on August 1, 2022 investigators executed another search warrant at one of Wise's residences in Wilson while at the time Wise was on pre-trial release. During the search seven additional firearms were recovered, approximately 3,692 rounds of ammunition, numerous firearms parts, and accessories, drug paraphernalia, and suspected marijuana and THC products.

Wise had been previously convicted in 2014 for a felony that legally prohibited him from possessing a firearm.